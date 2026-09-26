Assam: IPR awareness workshop held at Biswanath College

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A one-day workshop on the "Role of Intellectual Property Rights in Academia: Patents, Copyright and Digital Piracy" was organised by the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), Biswanath College, in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Biswanath College, on Friday at the Ripunjoy Knowledge Hub, Biswanath College. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal of Biswanath College. In his inaugural address, Dr Sharma highlighted the growing importance of intellectual property rights in the academic and research ecosystem, emphasising the need for students and teachers to understand the protection and responsible use of intellectual creations.

The resource person for the workshop was Prof Prodeep Phukan, Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Director of the College Development Council, Gauhati University. Prof Phukan delivered an informative and engaging presentation on various dimensions of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), particularly in relation to academic research and innovation.

During the technical session, Prof Phukan discussed major forms of intellectual property, including copyright, patents, trademarks, industrial designs, geographical indications, trade secrets, plant variety protection and integrated circuit layout designs. He also explained the relevance of IPR protection for researchers, innovators, and academic institutions. Special emphasis was placed on copyright and patents, as well as the challenges associated with digital piracy in the present digital era.

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