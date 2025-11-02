Assam: IPS Officer Mayank Kumar takes over as Tinsukia SSP

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: IPS officer Mayank Kumar formally took charge as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tinsukia on Friday, succeeding SSP Abhijit Gurav, who has been transferred as SSP Dibrugarh. The handover marked a significant moment for Tinsukia, bringing to a close an impactful tenure that reshaped policing standards in the district and strengthened peace-building efforts over the past two years.

Abhijit Gurav had assumed charge on 15 October 2022, at a time when law-and-order dynamics in several pockets of the district demanded strong strategic intervention.

Under his leadership, Tinsukia witnessed decisive counter-insurgency operations that helped stabilise the security landscape. His intelligence-led approach led to the surrender of multiple cadres of the ULFA (I), with many former insurgents returning to mainstream society. His balanced method-combining firmness in enforcement with rehabilitation efforts-was widely acknowledged for contributing to renewed peace and confidence among the public in a region historically affected by insurgency.

Gurav's term was equally notable for reforms in crime control and civic policing. He prioritised action against organised criminal syndicates involving narcotics smuggling, illegal timber and coal trading, extortion networks, and emerging cybercrime threats. His efforts helped break several illicit chains and reinforced the rule of law across both urban and rural jurisdictions.

One of his most visible contributions was the improvement in Tinsukia's traffic management system. Through stricter regulation, increased monitoring, and awareness initiatives, traffic congestion and road accidents were considerably reduced, drawing positive feedback from commuters, residents, and civil society organisations.

A strong advocate of people-centric policing, Gurav laid emphasis on public participation as a core pillar of effective law enforcement. He encouraged structured community outreach, youth engagement programmes, and accessible grievance-redressal mechanisms that fostered trust between citizens and the police force. His cordial and approachable style, paired with professional discipline, helped enhance the department's rapport with the public and strengthened the district police's image as a responsive institution.

A highlight of his tenure came when Digboi Police Station was declared the Best Police Station in the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a recognition that brought national attention to the district's improving policing standards. In another proud moment, IPS officer Abhijit Gurav was awarded the President's Medal for Gallantry on the 79th Independence Day, honouring his courage, leadership, and exemplary service. The distinction was celebrated across the force and the district, symbolising the dedication and commitment of the police personnel under his command.

As he handed over charge, Gurav expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tinsukia for their cooperation and support throughout his service, describing his tenure as one of the most fulfilling phases of his professional life. His farewell saw warm gestures and praise from colleagues, community figures, and residents who acknowledged his integrity-driven leadership and balanced approach of compassion and firmness.

After assuming office, the new SSP, Mayank Kumar, sought the continued cooperation of citizens in maintaining peace, security, and orderly civic life. He assured that he would work to uphold the standards of professionalism and community engagement set by his predecessor and further strengthen policing in the district. "I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the people of Tinsukia to strengthen peace, security, and mutual trust," he stated.

