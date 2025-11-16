Assam: Jagiroad College (Autonomous) organized induction program of KKHSOU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad College (Autonomous) study centre organized an induction programme of the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) today for the newly enrolled learners of both MA and BA programmes. Dr. C. R. Sarkar, Coordinator of the Jagiroad College (autonomous) study centre, presided over the programme and encouraged the learners.

Ratumoni Das, head of the department of Geography and former Coordinator of the study centre, also attended the event and encouraged the learners. The resource person, Dr. Sangeeta Kakoti, deputy director, EMPC, KKHSOU, delivered an insightful lecture, enriching the participants, while Himangshu Haloi, Coordinator of the Jagiroad College (Autonomous) study centre, addressed the gathering and welcomed all dignitaries. Earlier, Dr. Bhaben Chandra Neog, Principal of Jagiroad College, extended his best wishes to the newly admitted learners.

