Assam: Jagiroad Development Authority employees deprived of salaries for 52 months

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad Development Authority is facing acute financial hardship following the non-sanction of funds for the last 10 years. It is alleged that, following the non-availability of funds, the employees of the authority have been deprived of their salaries for the last 52 months.

It is further alleged that the Department of Town and Country Planning, Government of Assam, initially sanctioned funds against the budget submitted by each development authority of the state. However, all 24 development authorities in the state are currently facing acute hardship due to the stoppage of the funds.

According to reports, there have been no visible steps taken to solve the issue despite many demands and requests by the employees.

Also Read: Jagiroad Development Authority Staff Unpaid for 50 Months After Assam Government Stopped Funds in 2016