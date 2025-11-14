Cyber Scam Cracked: Nagaon Police Bust Fake Tea Estate Racket, Arrest Multiple Fraudsters

Nagaon: In a significant success against cyber-enabled crime, the Nagaon Police have uncovered a fraudulent racket that trapped a man from Madhya Pradesh with the false promise of selling a tea estate in Assam. The gang behind the scheme not only handed the victim counterfeit notes but also forced him into a staged video, which they later used to blackmail him and take away ₹5 lakh in cash.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Baruah informed that the victim had been called to the remote Katimari area of Nagaon by a group who pretended to be involved in selling a tea garden. Once the victim reached the spot, he was given fake currency and compelled to appear in a video recording. The gang then used the footage to intimidate him and extort money before escaping.
Acting on technical surveillance and details gathered from mobile phone communications, the police traced the accused to Bangalmara in Lakhimpur district. Two suspects, Riyazul Islam and Nabi Hussain, were arrested. During interrogation, both admitted to running the scheme with the help of a local contact from Nagaon. Police believe more individuals from Bangalmara may be linked to the operation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them.
In another development on the same day, Nagaon Police arrested a cyber fraudster identified as Imdad Parvez from Sonabera under the Juria Police Station. A considerable amount of illegally obtained money was recovered from him. He is being questioned to determine the extent of his involvement in other fraud activities.
The back-to-back arrests, Nagaon Police’s swift response and growing expertise in dealing with scams that combine traditional deception with digital intimidation. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious of such fraudulent offers and report suspicious activities without delay.