Cyber Scam Cracked: Nagaon Police Bust Fake Tea Estate Racket, Arrest Multiple Fraudsters

Nagaon: In a significant success against cyber-enabled crime, the Nagaon Police have uncovered a fraudulent racket that trapped a man from Madhya Pradesh with the false promise of selling a tea estate in Assam. The gang behind the scheme not only handed the victim counterfeit notes but also forced him into a staged video, which they later used to blackmail him and take away ₹5 lakh in cash.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jayanta Baruah informed that the victim had been called to the remote Katimari area of Nagaon by a group who pretended to be involved in selling a tea garden. Once the victim reached the spot, he was given fake currency and compelled to appear in a video recording. The gang then used the footage to intimidate him and extort money before escaping.