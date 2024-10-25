Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Inks MoU With CML And WELL Labs To Secure Sustainable Water Supply

GUWAHATI: The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam has signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) today to secure sustainable water supply for the future generation.

The first MoU was signed between JJM, Assam and the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML) while the other was signed between JJM, Assam and Water Environment Land and Livelihoods Labs (WELL Labs), Chennai.

The MoUs, signed with CML and WELL Labs, aim to create a strategic roadmap for springshed management for piped water supply schemes in the hilly districts of Assam and for ensuring source sustainability of water supply schemes in Assam respectively.