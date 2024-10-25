Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Inks MoU With CML And WELL Labs To Secure Sustainable Water Supply

GUWAHATI: The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Assam has signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) today to secure sustainable water supply for the future generation.
The first MoU was signed between JJM, Assam and the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML) while the other was signed between JJM, Assam and Water Environment Land and Livelihoods Labs (WELL Labs), Chennai.
The MoUs, signed with CML and WELL Labs, aim to create a strategic roadmap for springshed management for piped water supply schemes in the hilly districts of Assam and for ensuring source sustainability of water supply schemes in Assam respectively.
Both MoUs were signed in the presence of Kailash Karthik N, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, and Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Public Health Engineering Department at the Mission Directorate, JJM Assam. Veena Srinivasan, Executive Director of WELL Labs, and Sri Sanjay Singh, Executive Director, CML were present during the signing of the MoUs.
The hilly regions of the state have witnessed a decline in spring water availability due to changes in land use and upstream dams in neighbouring states and countries, further exacerbating the water scarcity problem.
In this context, JJM, Assam has taken a proactive approach by partnering with WELL Labs, a leading water research and innovation organisation in India.
This collaboration aims to develop a strategic roadmap document that will guide efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of the state's domestic water supply systems.
The collaboration between the two organisations will provide a detailed analysis of the current water sustainability scenario, propose a framework for addressing various water risks, and outline strategies for effective data collection and management.
Similarly, the partnership with CML/Tata Trust aims to promote capacity building in springshed management, preparation of spring inventory, and ensuring sustainable water resource management through community engagement, scientific knowledge, and best practices.
The significance of spring water and its scarcity in the mountains of the Indian Himalayan Region has received great attention across the North and North-eastern Himalayan regions.
Therefore, NITI Aayog has identified springshed management as a key thrust area of intervention. It is worth mentioning that, more than 90% of rural drinking water supply in the hilly districts of Assam depends on springs.
It may be mentioned here that Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure supply of safe drinking water to all rural household ensuring minimum 55 Litre Per Capita Per Day confirming to BIS: 10500 norms.
ALSO READ: Assam Ramps Up Border Security: 12 New Police Stations to Guard Indo-Bangladesh Border
ALSO WATCH: