Assam Ramps Up Border Security: 12 New Police Stations to Guard Indo-Bangladesh Border

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has announced plans to set up 12 new police stations along the Indo-Bangladesh border. This effort aims to improve coordination with central agencies and strengthen security in the area.

Currently, work is underway to establish 12 State Border Outposts, and proposals for setting up 9 additional Border Police Stations close to the international border are being considered.

The new security measures will be implemented in the border districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri, and South Salmara.

CM Sarma stated that Assam maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against infiltration, especially concerning Rohingya immigrants. He noted that over the past two months, the state had intercepted more than 130 illegal immigrants.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km border, with 262 km running through Assam. Recently, Assam's Chief Minister highlighted the infiltration of Rohingyas into the state as a serious concern, warning that it poses a significant demographic threat to Assam.

The Indian government reports that over 78 percent of the India-Bangladesh border has already been secured.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the importance of these measures for maintaining peace and security in Assam. This new infrastructure is expected to help address cross-border challenges and ensure the safety of residents in border areas.

CM Sarma stated that the Assam Police have been on high alert to prevent illegal cross-border activities. This increased vigilance reflects the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to secure the state’s borders and stop unauthorized entry.