Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Suspended Amid Quality Concerns; Congress Demands CBI Inquiry

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to suspend all activities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), citing significant lapses in quality control and delays in project timelines.
This move has received a massive backlash from the Assam Congress with APCC President Bhupen Borah demanding for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to uncover alleged corruption surrounding the project.
The APCC President, while addressing a press conference today, raised serious concerns regarding the disruption of the JJM, a central initiative which seeks to provide safe drinking water to every household in Assam.
Borah lashed out at the Assam government for failing to implement the mission effectively, accusing them of mishandling the project.
He alleged that the contractors involved in the project could not fulfill the six-month completion deadline for Single Village Schemes. He attributed poor oversight and mismanagement as the reason behind the significant delays in the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Kailash Karthik N, Secretary to the Government of Assam and Mission Director of JJM, gave the orders to suspend the mission.
This has raised pressing questions regarding the mission’s overall management, particularly given its importance to providing access to clean water.
