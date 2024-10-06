Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Suspended Amid Quality Concerns; Congress Demands CBI Inquiry

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to suspend all activities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), citing significant lapses in quality control and delays in project timelines.

This move has received a massive backlash from the Assam Congress with APCC President Bhupen Borah demanding for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry to uncover alleged corruption surrounding the project.

The APCC President, while addressing a press conference today, raised serious concerns regarding the disruption of the JJM, a central initiative which seeks to provide safe drinking water to every household in Assam.