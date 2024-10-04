Assam: Jalukbari Police Take Down Notorious Kidnapping Gang; 2 Held

GUWAHATI: A dedicated team from the Jalukbari Outpost, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jalukbari, successfully dismantled a notorious kidnapping gang operating in the area on October 3.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Faruk Ali (24) and Amir Ali (33), both residents of No. 1 Jola Sansari in Kamrup (M) district. Their recent activities in the city had raised concerns among local authorities.

The gang is implicated in a robbery incident that occurred on September 27, 2024, at the Jalukbari flyover. On that night, the duo kidnapped two unsuspecting passengers, Mukhlal Mistri and his son, who had hired a cab (AS 01 DR 4925) owned by the accused.

During the ride, they assaulted the victims and made off with Rs 7,000 in cash, mobile phones, and other valuables. A criminal case (Jalukbari PS C No-491/24) was subsequently registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 118(1), 127(2), 3(5), 308(6), 309(4), and 309(6).

The breakthrough in this case came through continuous tracking via the CEIR portal and diligent follow-ups with backward linkages. The police team managed to apprehend the two accused on the night of October 2, 2024. They also seized the vehicle used during the commission of the crime.

Authorities have initiated the necessary legal procedures against the suspects, and further interrogation is ongoing to investigate additional incidents that share a similar modus operandi.

The successful operation has highlighted the commitment of the Jalukbari police in ensuring the safety and security of the community.