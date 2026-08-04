Assam: Jalukbari Press Club members leave for Sivasagar with flood relief materials

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a humanitarian initiative, the Jalukbari Press Club on Sunday set out for the flood-affected areas of Sivasagar district with relief materials for families affected by the recent floods.

The relief drive was organised with the support of local residents, police personnel, social workers and journalists of the Jalukbari Press Club, who joined hands to collect and distribute essential items for flood victims.

The consignment includes clothing, school bags for more than 500 students, notebooks, pens, footwear and various household essentials required by affected families.

Before commencing the journey, members of the press club paid floral tributes at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra.

The team will also spend a day in the flood-hit areas undertaking voluntary service, including assisting schools, religious institutions and local residents in restoration and cleaning efforts.

Jalukbari Press Club expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations who extended support and contributed to the flood relief campaign.

The initiative was led by Jalukbari Press Club president Ratan Kalita, vice-presidents Sadik Choudhury and Dhananjay Barman, general secretary Riaz Ali, assistant secretaries Bhabesh Medhi and Sabita Sarma, cultural secretary Abhijit Kalita, organising secretary Mokibul Islam, treasurer Haidar Ali, , office secretary Balen Das, publicity secretary Dhrubajyoti Kalita and members Rahul Ali, Biswajit Saikia and Binay Kalita along with other members of the press club.

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