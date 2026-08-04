Assam: Relief camp reaches over 200 flood-affected families in Loonporiya village

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant humanitarian initiative, relief materials and essential medical assistance were extended to more than 200 flood-affected families at Loonporiya village under Lakwa, where residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the recent devastating floods.

A relief camp organised by Amolapatty Rajohowa Namghar, Dibrugarh, distributed relief kits along with educational essentials for students to help families rebuild their lives after the disaster. A medical team was also deployed to the village, providing healthcare services and distributing essential medicines to those in need.

Despite the relief efforts, the village remains severely affected, with many families still requiring rehabilitation support and additional relief materials. Acknowledging the continued hardship faced by the residents, Amolapatty Rajohowa Namghar has assured that further assistance, including rehabilitation items and other essential supplies, will be provided in the coming days.

In a heartening gesture, Pranjal Sharma and Vivek Deorah, members of Amolapatty Rajohowa Namghar, have pledged to take responsibility for the educational needs of a girl student from the village whose school books, uniforms, and study materials were completely washed away in the floods.

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