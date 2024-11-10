Assam: Jamuguri Higher Secondary School gears up for centenary celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Jamuguri HSS, one of the premier education institutions of the northern part of Brahmaputra has attained one hundred years of glorious existence. This dignified educational institution has geared up for year-long centenary celebration. Preparations in this regard is on its way. The closing ceremony of the year-long celebration will be held in January next year. A series of activities including a get together of alumni, and various competitions were organized to mark the celebration. As a part of the mega celebration, the organizing committee has organized prize money quiz competitions and drawing competitions at school premises on November 16 and November 30. Gobin Hazarika memorial prize money drawing competition will be held on November 16. As per the press release, the drawing competition will be held in two categories i.e category A and B. Category A covers students of class VI to VIII while category B covers students from class IX to XII. Winners will be awarded with a cash amount of rupees two thousand, fifteen hundred and one thousand respectively along with memento and citation.

Similarly, Gunadhar Saikia memorial quiz competition will be held on November 30 at the school premises in single category. Two students from Class IX to XII can participate in the competition. The winners will be awarded with a cash amount of rupees three, two and one thousand respectively along with memento and citation. It is pertinent to mention here that the Preshab Bhuyan memorial song competition was held on November 2.

