Assam: Quiz competition held in 104th Raax Mahotsav of Bongaigaon

OUR Correspondent

Bongaigaon: The 104th Raax Mahotsav of Bongaigaon organized by Barowari Puja Committee , Bongaigaon is going to start from November 16. In this connection a quiz competition was organized on Saturday at Rash temple.

Talking to press Bhumidhar Choudhury, president of Barowari Puja Committee said that quiz competition was held in two groups “A” and “B”. A group was from Class six to eight , where eight team had participated and from them six were selected for final round. Among them Priyangshu Choudhury and Rajkishor Das from Bongaigaon H S School (English Medium) secured 1st position, Arksam Saha and Swarna Das from Bongaigaon H S School (English medium) stood 2nd position and Mridanga Ray and Parbati Saha from Marry’s Convent School secured 3rd position. In group B also eight groups participated among whom Shubhangkar Bora and Khadyot Saikiya from Sankardev Sishu Niketon stood 1st, Bishal Deka and Subarna Ray from Bongaigaon H S School ( English Medium) secured 2nd and Jigyasa Sarma and Abhigyan Patgiri fro Bongaigaon H S School (English Medium) grabbed 3rd position,” he said.

“Tomorrow on November 10, an art competition will be held at Rash Temple from 10 am onwards. Any participants can participate here without any joining fees,” he said. He also mentioned that this year Rash Festival will be conducted for 17 days. He appealed all people for their co-operations throughout the Mela.

