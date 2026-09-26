Assam: Jamuguri Kabi Mancha holds 6th Biennial Meet at Abhiyatri Kalakendra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The sixth biennial conference of the Jamuguri Kabi Mancha was held with a day-long programme at the conference hall of Abhiyatri Kalakendra on Friday.

The programme began with the hoisting of the institutional flag, followed by a floral tribute and a delegates' meet. An open session was held, presided over by Tarun Barua, president of the Jamuguri Kabi Mancha.

A major highlight of the open session was the release of the Assamese novel Delivery Girl, authored by noted writer Karpur Manjuri of Jamugurihat. Poet Dilip Bhattacharya formally released the book.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharya observed that new avenues of research and creative writing are currently emerging in Assamese literature. He said that a number of writers continue to enrich the Assamese literary treasure, and Karpur Manjuri is among those contributing to this endeavour.

The occasion also witnessed the felicitation of veteran poet and former president of the Jamuguri Kabi Sammelan, Khagen Hazarika, as well as lifetime member of the organisation, Guru Prasad Upadhyay. Both were felicitated on behalf of the Jamuguri Kabi Mancha for their contributions to literature and the organisation.

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