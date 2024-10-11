Assam: Golden jubilee to be celebrated at Mornoi-Kamalpur Prathamik Sakha of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Mornoii-Kamalpur Prathamik Sakha of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha under Dhakuakhana co-district has entered its golden jubilee year this year. Established in 1974, the primary branch of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha will celebrate its golden jubilee festival from October 11 to October 13 with three-day long colourful programmes at Mornoi-Kamalpur Namghar with religious fervour to mark its 25 year long glorious journey. In this connection the organizing committee and the devotees have already completed their all kinds of preparations to glorify the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev created culture during the three designated days. In the meantime, construction of the ‘Kirtan Ghar’, including the environmental enhancement, construction of other infrastructure was carried out. In addition to Nam-Kirtan, Bhagawat recitation, two bhaonas will be staged at the first and second nights during the celebration of the festival. The organizing committee is looking forward to the presence of all devotees, parents and youth on all three days of the festival.

