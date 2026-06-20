Assam: Jan Kalyan Shivir gains momentum across Sonitpur district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The second day of the three-day Jan Kalyan Shivir being organised across Sonitpur district as part of the government’s initiative to ensure saturation of beneficiary-oriented welfare schemes and facilitate doorstep delivery of public services was conducted on Friday. Simultaneous programmes were held at the premises of the block development offices of Bihaguri, Dhekiajuli, and Borsola. The Jan Kalyan Shivir is being organised across the district to create awareness about various welfare schemes, facilitate enrolment and verification of beneficiaries, address public grievances, and ensure maximum outreach of government services at the grassroots level. The Shivirs in Sonitpur district are being conducted across all development blocks from June 18 to 20.

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