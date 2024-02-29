Assam: Jan Shatabdi Express Collides With Mini Truck In Badarpur

KARIMGANJ: In a terrifying incident, a dreadful collision occurred between the 12098-Khongsang-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express and a goods-carrying vehicle near Lamajuar in Badarpur, Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday.
According to reports, the mishap unfolded when the mini truck bearing registration number AS 10 AC 4683 tried to sneak past the rail crossing without prior approval.
A huge sigh of relief prevailed after it was found out that no casualties were reported with the truck driver and hundreds of railway passengers managing to survive the accident in what could have turned out to be a fatal disaster.
However, the vehicle involved in the collision was completely mutilated.
As per reports, the reason behind this crash was the mini truck's reckless attempt to cross the rail crossing at a time when a train was charging towards the vehicle.
A team belonging to the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the site of the incident and retrieved the commercial vehicle.
Meanwhile, in a harrowing turn of events that took place last month, Hailakandi district witnessed two distinct yet equally tragic incidents, resulting in the loss of two lives due to separate train accidents.
The first victim, identified as Ajit Samanta, a 55-year-old e-rickshaw puller, met a fatal end in the Hanuman Temple area of Hailakandi town.
According to sources, Samanta, after securely parking his e-rickshaw, attempted to cross the Mizoram connecting railway track. Unfortunately, a speeding goods train struck him from behind, leading to the immediate loss of his life.
Simultaneously, in another part of the district at Umarpur, Kutil Uddin faced a similarly tragic fate. Uddin, identified as the second victim, was run over by the Sealdah-Silchar express train while walking near the railway track.
Railway safety measures and public awareness regarding the potential dangers near railway tracks have become crucial talking points in the aftermath of these tragedies.