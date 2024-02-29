Assam: Jan Shatabdi Express Collides With Mini Truck In Badarpur

KARIMGANJ: In a terrifying incident, a dreadful collision occurred between the 12098-Khongsang-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express and a goods-carrying vehicle near Lamajuar in Badarpur, Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday.

According to reports, the mishap unfolded when the mini truck bearing registration number AS 10 AC 4683 tried to sneak past the rail crossing without prior approval.

A huge sigh of relief prevailed after it was found out that no casualties were reported with the truck driver and hundreds of railway passengers managing to survive the accident in what could have turned out to be a fatal disaster.