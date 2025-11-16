Assam: ‘Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas’ observed across state

CORRESPONDENTS

DHEKIAJULI: The people of Dhekiajuli on Saturday joined the nation in celebrating Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas, the annual day dedicated to honouring the legacy of Dharti Aba Swahid Bir Birsa Munda, the revered tribal freedom fighter whose courage, sacrifice, and ideals continue to inspire generations across India. This year carries special significance as the nation commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, born on 15 November 1875, who led a historic movement to safeguard the rights, culture, and identity of tribal communities during British rule. Participating in various programmes held across the town, Dhekiajuli MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal paid homage to the legendary icon. Singhal highlighted Birsa Munda's lifelong dedication to protecting the dignity, rights, and cultural heritage of India's tribal communities. He noted that Birsa's philosophy of self-respect, social reform, and fearless resistance to injustice continues to guide the nation in its commitment to inclusive and equitable development. Addressing the gathering, Singhal expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the contributions of tribal communities and empowering them through numerous welfare initiatives.

KOKRAJHAR: The Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas was observed by the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, honouring the legendary tribal freedom fighter whose legacy continues to inspire generations. As part of the observance, the university organised "Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh - 2025", featuring a vibrant exhibition showcasing Northeast India's indigenous art and crafts, handloom traditions, and diverse food cultures. The event was organized under the Project 'Empowering Marginalized Women of the Sixth Scheduled Areas of Assam', supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DONER, in collaboration with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

Rabiram Narzary, BTC Executive Member for Education, graced the occasion as the chief guest and inaugurated the exhibition where Tribal artisans from various parts of Northeast and neighbouring Bhutan participated. The speakers highlighted the contribution of tribal communities to the nation's cultural, social, and political landscape, while emphasizing the need to preserve indigenous knowledge systems and promote economic empowerment.

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district administration today celebrated 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' at Baghpala village to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. The event, held under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' week-long programme, featured cultural performances, a public meeting, and exhibitions. Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury and Deputy Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak inaugurated the programme, paying tribute to Birsa Munda and opening 16 stalls showcasing tribal crafts, welfare schemes, and government services. In his speech, MP Choudhury encouraged the tribal community to take pride in their identity and emphasized education and land rights. The event featured traditional Bodo, Rabha, and Garo dances and included a felicitation ceremony honouring community achievers in sports, social service, and public service.

A tree plantation drive and foundation stone laying for 13 development schemes were also conducted. The programme saw attendance from district officials, former MLA Bhupen Roy, and various community leaders.

GORESWAR: On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of India's freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Tamulpur District Administration organized Janajatiya Gourav Diwas at the playground of Khatbaribari Higher Secondary School. Towards the end of the 19th century, during British rule, Birsa Munda had led mass movements in the tribal regions of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand, setting a unique example of patriotism and love for his land and people. In honour of his 150 years birth anniversary, Janajatiya Gourav Diwas was observed in Tamulpur. The programme began in the morning with the performance of Aaraj by the Bodo community. Afterwards, Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, local MLA Jolen Daimary, former MLA Emmanuel Muchahary, officials of the district administration, and several local residents offered floral tributes to the portraits of Birsa Munda and martyr Maneswar Basumatary. This was followed by a cultural procession. The procession was flagged off by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary, and former MLA Emmanuel Muchahary. The cultural procession featured traditional performances of various communities, including Bihu, as well as the cultural heritage of the Bodo, Rabha, Sarania Kachari, Adivasi, Gorkhali and several other groups of the region.

MANGALDAI: On a vibrant Saturday, Darrang district came alive to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the fearless tribal warrior Birsa Munda, as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Divas' swept through the region in harmony with the rest of Assam.

At Bezpara Kachari village under Pub Mangaldai Development Block, the Darrang district administration hosted a stirring tribute where District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty joined local leaders and community members in paying homage to the young hero who dared to defy an empire.

Similarly at the Darrang Zila Parishad office, emotions ran high as President Sewali Goswami Kalita, Chief Executive Officer Karabi Saikia Karan, along with officials and staff, offered heartfelt floral tributes before Birsa Munda's portrait. They revisited the electrifying saga of the 25-year-old revolutionary-how he ignited his people to rise against brutal British land grabs and tyrannical rule.

DIBRUGARH: "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2025" was celebrated on November 15, 2025 at Dibrugarh University. The programme was organized by the NSS PG Unit in collaboration with the SC/ST Cell of Dibrugarh University and the Mishing, Bodo, and Sonowal Kachari Students' Associations.

Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar of Dibrugarh University, attended the event as the chief guest. Dhojen Sonowal, Convenor of the SC/ST Cell and Estate Officer, and Dr. Himadri Barman, Assistant Coordinator of the NSS Cell, were present as special guests.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp in front of the portrait of Birsa Munda, the great tribal freedom fighter. Dr. Jitu Borah, Programme Officer of the NSS PG Unit, delivered the welcome address and explained the importance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

In his speech, chief guest Dr. Paramananda Sonowal paid tribute to Birsa Munda. He spoke about the challenges faced by tribal communities in education and employment and encouraged students to work hard, stay disciplined, and focus on skill development. He also stressed the need to preserve linguistic and cultural identity and to remove superstitions through education.

GOLAGHAT: The district of Golaghat marked the conclusion of a 15 day programme commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda on Saturday.

The final event was held at Murong House, Pulibagan, under the Gamariguri Development Block. Present at the ceremony were Assam's Finance, Women & Child Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog, Golaghat District commissioner, the Chairman of the ITDP, members of various tribal autonomous councils, representatives of social organizations and local tribal residents.

During the fortnight, schools across the district organized yoga camps, quizzes, debates and several awareness driving activities from November 1 onwards. The closing day began with a tribal procession, followed by the lighting of a torch before statues of Birsa Munda and Assam's tribal pride Kamala Miri, and a moment of silence. In the welcome address, the District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta highlighted the importance of preserving tribal heritage and urged all to take responsibility for its protection. Minister Neog spoke about the government's commitment to safeguarding the history, rights, culture and identity of tribal communities, calling for united action to protect their traditions, languages and values.

