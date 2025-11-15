Cachar's Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas: A Tribute to Birsa Munda's Vision of Inclusive Development

Silchar: “Unity, dignity and inclusive growth are the true tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda.” Declaring this message with conviction, Minister for Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Mines & Minerals and Barak Valley Development, Shri Kaushik Rai, addressed a packed gathering at Fulertal Multipurpose Hall on Saturday as Cachar observed Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas, commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of the legendary tribal freedom fighter.

Organised by the District Administration, Cachar, the event drew tribal leaders, citizens, students, officials and youth from across Lakhipur co district, united in their homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda. In his expressive address, the Minister described Birsa Munda as “a heroic icon whose fearless struggle for the rights and dignity of tribal communities continues to guide the nation’s development vision.”

Linking the celebration to the ongoing Janajatiya Gaurav Pakhwada being observed across Assam from November 1 to 15, Minister Rai praised the widespread public participation and the administration’s focused outreach in tribal belts. He applauded the District Administration’s initiatives ranging from health camps and financial literacy drives to Jan Sunwai grievance redressals and cultural sensitisation programmes, calling them a model of responsive and inclusive governance.

Highlighting key government schemes transforming the lives of tribal families, the Minister noted the opportunities created through PM Matsya Sampada Yojana for fisheries development and entrepreneurship. He further emphasised the impact of schemes such as MGNREGA, DAJGUA, and 15th Finance Commission Grants in strengthening rural livelihoods and infrastructure. Social security interventions including PMAY, Old Age Pension, and Orunodoi 3.0, he said, continue to reinforce dignity, stability, and financial support for vulnerable households.

A pivotal highlight of the programme was the launch of the Tribal Parliament Model under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan,an innovative governance mechanism aimed at empowering grassroots leadership and ensuring faster, accountable delivery of government services. The initiative was widely welcomed by the community, signalling readiness for participatory governance at the local level.

Floral tributes were offered to Bhagwan Birsa Munda by Minister Kaushik Rai, DC Mridul Yadav and senior officials. The atmosphere remained spirited with traditional tribal sports, including bamboo standing competitions and indigenous games, while cultural troupes presented captivating performances that reflected the valley’s diversity and artistic heritage.