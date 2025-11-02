Assam: Janata High School faces acute teacher shortage; students’ future at stake

Crisis in border school

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Assam-Meghalaya border region is facing a serious educational crisis as Janata High School, located at Shamuka village under Boko-Chaygaon Co-District in Kamrup district, struggles with an acute shortage of teachers. The situation has worsened following the simultaneous retirement of two senior faculty members on October 31, Acting Headmaster Amiyo Kumar Rabha and Hindi teacher Ilarani Das.

The school, situated about 14 km from Boko town, has long served as a vital centre of learning for students across a wide area. However, with the recent retirements, the institution is now left with only three teachers to manage classes for hundreds of students. At present, eight sanctioned posts remain vacant, creating a severe disruption in the teaching process.

A farewell meeting was organised by the Hahim Regional Rabha Students' Union, Rabha Mahila Parishad, alumni, and local residents to honour the retiring teachers. Speaking at the event, Ilarani Das, who served the school for nearly 36 years, expressed deep concern that the institution is now on the verge of collapse due to the shortage of faculty.

Outgoing Acting Headmaster Amiyo Kumar Rabha, himself an alumnus of the school, appealed to the Assam government to urgently appoint teachers. "It was my privilege to study here, pass matriculation, and later serve as a teacher for 36 years. But unless the vacancies are filled, the students of this border region will face grave uncertainty," he warned.

The Kamrup District Rabha Students' Union Vice-President, Namal Kumar Rabha, highlighted that Janata High School is the only Assamese-medium high school in the Hahim border area. He lamented that despite its importance, the institution is now nearly teacherless. He urged the Education Department and the Honourable Education Minister to take immediate steps to appoint teachers.

