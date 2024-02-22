Training for School Management & Development Committee members held at Janata Senior Secondary School Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: A district level training for the members of School Management & Development Committee (SMDCs) of Secondary and Senior Secondary schools was held at Janata Senior Secondary School Tinsukia on Tuesday. More than 100 members from across the district attended the programme.

The training inaugurated by the Inspector of Schools and District Mission Coordinator Kabita Deka, was addressed by District Programme Officer Comprehensive Education, Tridib Sarma Tamuli who also acted as key resource person. Tamuli dwelt at length on the responsibilities or role of the Management Committee in the development process of schools and also elaborated the guidelines issued by the Education department and utilisation of financial grants for overall development of students. The training was attended by Ditul Chetia Block Resource Person of Comprehensive Education Tinsukia District, Zonal Centre Coordinator Rituranjan Saikia.

The training also had an interactive programme in which their experiences and feedbacks were shared. The topics discussed with the trainees included the goals and objectives of overall education, preparation and implementation of school development plans, transparent schools, programmes implemented for the educational improvement of students, proper use of various grants received by the schools. In later phases, middle level schools will be incorporated in the training modules, Tamuli said.

