Assam: Japanese encephalitis outbreak in Barpeta; two dead

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: An outbreak of Japanese encephalitis (JE) has been reported from Barpeta district, which has left two people dead. According to Jyotirupa Das, the Malaria Officer of Barpeta, four people have been confirmed to be infected with JE in the district so far. The deceased have been identified as Subhash Chandra Baishya (59 years) of Garartari village under Chenga Primary Health Centre, and Jahidul Islam (20 years) of Pakabetbari village under Bhawanipur Primary Health Centre. Das also informed that 18 people have been infected with ‘JE-like illness.’ She further informed that 10 people have contracted dengue and 4 others malaria in the district so far.

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