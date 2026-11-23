CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The two-day Jatinga Festival 2026 commenced on Saturday evening with vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of Dima Hasao’s diverse communities. The festival was formally inaugurated by Monjay Langthasa, Chief Executive Member-in-Charge of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), at the newly designated festival venue along National Highway 27 near Jatinga.

A key highlight of the inauguration was the unveiling of a memory stone, symbolizing the region’s cultural legacy and collective identity.

The cultural programme featured performances representing several communities in Dima Hasao, including the Dimasa, Zeme Naga, Mar, and Kuki. Artists captivated the audience with colourful folk dances, traditional music, and cultural displays that reflected the district’s rich ethnic diversity and unique heritage.

The opening day’s attractions included the “Miss Wings of Jatinga” beauty pageant, performances by local artists, musical presentations by groups from Guwahati and Nagaland, and a lively show by a home-grown boys’ band from Dima Hasao. The evening concluded with an energetic DJ performance by Hyderabad-based NHE-X, adding to the festive spirit.

Beyond entertainment, the Jatinga Festival also serves a broader purpose. The event aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of migratory birds and the fragile ecological environment of the region. Through cultural celebrations and community engagement, the festival seeks to promote both the district’s cultural richness and the importance of preserving its natural heritage.

The event was followed by Kunal Ganjawala’s performance adding a special charm to the inaugural evening. His popular songs captivated the audience, with music lovers enthusiastically responding to his performance.