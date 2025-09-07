Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad organized Protest Rally against CAA

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The District Unit of Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad, organized a protest rally in Nagaon town on Saturday evening to demand the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) Act.

The rally, led by Parishad leaders, marched through the streets of Nagaon, shouting various slogans against CAA and the Central Government. The protesters were temporarily halted by the police, but they continued their rally, defying the police barricades.

The Parishad’s Central Committee’s Organizing Secretary, Dipmoni Bora, Nagaon District Committee’s President, Prabal Sarma, and General Secretary, Hemanta Das, led the rally.

