Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad Doomdooma Regional Committee organized a Bihu workshop

DOOMDOOMA: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) Doomdooma Regional Committee organized an eleven-day Bihu workshop at Doomdooma Town Field on Tuesday. The workshop was formally inaugurated by retired teacher and former Bihua Mrigen Shaikia by lighting a lamp in the afternoon. AJYCP’s Assistant Secretary Surajit Moran and senior journalist Dhiren Deka addressed the gathering and exhorted people to extend all cooperation.

The inaugural ceremony was conducted by the president, AJYCP, Doomdooma Regional Committee Kalyanjyoti Moran and was attended by Executive Member, Axam Xahitya Xabha Deben Deka, journalists Abhijit Khatniar, Dinesh Goel, Kuladhar Barman, Jayanta Moran, Mintu Talukdar, Sujit Deb, Lalit Tati, Ajay Thakur and many others. The 11-day Bihu workshop is being conducted by Baba Konwar, Tapan Gogoi, Mridusmita Buragohain and Rituparna Lahon. The workshop will be followed by a competition among the trainees, a cultural festival and a public service programme on the 2nd day of Bohag. Popular actress Shyamandika Sharma will grace the event.

