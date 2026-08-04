Assam: Jawaharlal Nehru College (Autonomous), Boko celebrates 63rd Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Jawaharlal Nehru College (Autonomous), Boko in Kamrup district, celebrated its 63rd foundation day on Monday with a series of academic, cultural, and developmental programmes that underscored the institution’s commitment to education and innovation. The day began with a foundation day open session started by the Principal of the College, Dr Tapan Dutta, who highlighted the current facilities of the college.

The chief guest and prominent journalist, Sahitya Academy awardee Monoj Kumar Goswami, delivered his speech on ‘Aggression of Artificial Intelligence and Future of Institutional Education.’ Goswami highlighted the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape classrooms and universities across Assam and India. He cautioned that while AI offers immense opportunities, unchecked aggression of technology could challenge traditional learning systems, urging institutions to adapt responsibly to safeguard the future of education.

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