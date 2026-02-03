Boko: Three-day disaster preparedness drill concludes at Jawaharlal Nehru College

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A three-day emergency management drill, titled 'Revenue Circle Level Emergency Preparedness Exercise 2025-260,' concluded on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko. The programme was organized under the initiative of Boko Revenue Circle Office and Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The exercise, which began on January 30, witnessed active participation from the college authorities, NCC, NSS, NDRF, SDRF, and several government departments based in Boko. The inaugural session was graced by Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibas Bordoloi, College Principal Dr Tapan Dutta, and Kamrup District Project Officer Dr Rajiv Dutta Choudhury.

The training focused on child-centric emergency preparedness, water and sanitation during crises, search and rescue operations, coordination in relief management, and immediate response strategies. On the second day, officials and staff from all departments gathered for a roundtable discussion on planning responses to natural and man-made disasters. Dr Choudhury emphasized the importance of the 'Golden Hour,' the first hour after a disaster, when timely rescue and medical aid can significantly reduce casualties and damage.

A mock drill simulating an earthquake and subsequent electrical short-circuit was conducted on the final day. Police, electricity, medical, and fire services departments demonstrated swift search, rescue, and medical response. The fire brigade showcased life-saving techniques using an inflatable rescue air cushion from the college's second floor, drawing attention from students and faculty alike. Professor Prahlad Bharali acted as the observer for the drill.

Dr Choudhury expressed gratitude to all participating departments and urged that similar awareness programmes be extended to villages and communities. He informed that the Assam Government had mandated such three-day training exercises across all revenue circles, with Boko hosting the final session under Kamrup district's eleven revenue circles.

Significantly, Boko has become the first in Assam to utilize the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF). The fund has been allocated to repair and strengthen the vital Boko-Upper Lampi road, which serves as the only lifeline for several hill villages but often remains cut off due to recurring landslides.

To bolster disaster response, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) units have been stationed at Boko and Rangia, while fire services have been deployed at Boko, Chaygaon, and Palasbari. Additionally, a fire service training center has been established at Chila, Amingaon, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 1st Battalion has been positioned at Mirza near Palasbari.

