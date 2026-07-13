Assam: Jayanta Mallabaruah hands over Rs 4 lakh to kin of man killed in jumbo attack

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Assam Forest Minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the residence of Anna Kalita, a nearly 65-year-old man who was killed in a wild elephant attack at Katahkuchi village in Nalbari district. The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and handed over financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of the state government.

It may be recalled that on July 9, Anna Kalita was killed on the spot after being attacked by a wild elephant in Katahkuchi village. The tragic incident triggered widespread grief across the area and sparked strong public resentment against the Forest Department.

During his visit, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah met the family members of the deceased and assured them that the government stands firmly with families affected by such tragedies. He said that the government has undertaken several long-term initiatives to reduce human-wildlife conflict and that the Forest Department is continuously working towards finding a permanent solution to the problem of wild elephant incursions.

Later, while addressing a public meeting in the area, the minister urged residents not to panic or create chaos whenever wild elephants enter villages. He stated that such actions often increase the risk of accidents and advised people to immediately inform the Forest Department while maintaining a safe distance from the animals.

The minister also made an important announcement, stating that from this year onwards, farmers whose agricultural land or standing crops are damaged by wild elephants will receive Rs 8,000 per bigha as financial compensation from the government. He expressed hope that the measure would provide much-needed relief to farmers suffering losses due to elephant depredation.

During the meeting, local residents demanded stronger measures to control the menace of wild elephants, better conservation of forest areas, protection of elephant corridors, and timely compensation for affected families.

Notably, several parts of Nalbari district have witnessed an increase in wild elephant movement over the past few years, causing significant damage to both livelihoods and agriculture. Local observers believe that only a combination of long-term government initiatives and active public cooperation can provide a lasting solution to the growing human-elephant conflict in the region.

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