Assam: Jhalukpara Durga puja to showcase environmental theme in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Jhalukpara Sarbajanin Durga Puja is one of the major attractions for the pandal hoppers in Dibrugarh, and this time the organizers of the Durga Puja committee have come up with a natural theme.

This year the Jhalukpara Durga Puja has stepped into its 67th year, and with full enthusiasm, the Durga Puja will be celebrated.Every year, this pandal attracts crowds with their unique style of decoration; this year too, the organizers and artisans are working hard to give the final touch.

The whole pandal has been made with eco-friendly materials. Some of the materials used for the decoration of the pandal are Nariyal Chhal, Khajoor Chhal, Shyam grass, Wheat Cis, Jab Chhal, Vutta Chilka, Papita tree Chhal, Pampas grass, etc.

Binay Garodia, secretary, Jhalukpara Durga Puja Committee, said, “This year our theme is based on ‘environment’ and we have used all eco-friendly materials to make the pandal. An eco-friendly puja mandap made from the leftovers of trees and plants. Everything is important for us, but how we use it.”

“We are hopeful that people will like our theme. Recently, we have seen that the weather in Dibrugarh has touched 40 degrees C. Global warming affected the weather in Assam. We have to keep it in mind and start planting trees to save our environment. Our puja theme is based on the concept of environment,” Garodia said.

He further added, “The Durga idol is made of sand and clay and other environmentally friendly items. We don’t use such things that are harmful for our environment.” “Every year a huge crowd gathered at our puja mandap, and this year we are expecting a huge crowd to gather in our puja,” he said.

