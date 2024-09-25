Assam: Jia Bharali River Dries Up Amidst Major Heatwave in the Region

Tezpur: Amidst the intense heatwaves impacting residents across the state, the Jia Bharali River has dried up, heightening concerns about water scarcity in the region.

Farmers relying on the river, which flows from the Arunachal Hills, are particularly alarmed, reporting an alarming 80 per cent reduction in water levels this September. This drastic decline threatens agricultural activities and the livelihoods of those who depend on the river.

Local farmers, who have built their lives around the Jia Bharali, are troubled by its deteriorating condition. Witnessing the once-vibrant river fall into distress has raised fears about the future of their agriculture and overall way of life.

In response to the crisis, community members are calling for collective action to rejuvenate the river. They are urging all residents to participate in planting saplings and maintaining the natural balance, hoping to restore the river's health during this significant environmental challenge. It must be noted that the