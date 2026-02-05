Assam: Joint Director, DHE visits DHSK College in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: "Our dreams change with age. In the end, we get in wherever we get the chance," said Joint Director of Higher Education (DHE), Assam Prasanna Borah on February 3 evening at DHSK College (Autonomous) Dibrugarh.

In an interaction programme with the faculty members, staff, and the students he said, "If we do not feel the present, we face many sufferings in the future. Therefore, it is very important to try to get established while we have time. Always accept the truth of life and prepare to face it."

The Principal, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, briefed the audience on the 80-year-old college's achievements, honours, and awards at the state and national levels in the fields of education, infrastructure, administration, and information technology. The principal said that the college was perhaps the first in the world to have paperless administration at the college level and to use the 'Karmabandhu' app for Grade IV employees and to conduct online elections of the students' union and register online attendance for students and teachers.

He also spoke about the use of 70 KW solar energy in the college, air condition facilities in more than 80 percent of the classrooms, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based smart and digital boards in classrooms.

Joint Director Borah interacted with students present in the interaction programme. Earlier, he was warmly felicitated by the college family with a phulam gamusa, seleng sadar, book package, letter of appreciation, and a still image commemorating the event.

