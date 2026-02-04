Assam: DHSK College to Hold International Seminar on Dr Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Commemorating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna, Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Department of Assamese, DHSK College (Autonomous), in collaboration with the departments of Bengali, Sanskrit, and Hindi, and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college has organized an international seminar titled ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika: Assamese Nationalism and Greater Humanity,’ to be held on February 6 and 7.

The inaugural session of the two-day seminar shall be graced by Dr Lakhiram Saikia, Professor, Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University, and the Chairperson of the Governing Body of the college as inaugurator. The welcome address shall be delivered by the Principal of the college, Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia. The keynote address shall be delivered by Dr Ratnuttama Das, Professor of the Department of Indian Languages and Literary Studies, Delhi University. Renowned writer, Pranjal Pratim Saikia shall grace the occasion as chief guest virtually from Germany.

Researchers from across the country shall participate in this seminar. An overwhelming response has been recorded as confirmed by Dr Monmi Baruah, Co-ordinator of the international seminar, who also said that a total of 180 participants would present their research papers in the seminar.

An additional attraction will be offered by Umananda Duarah, renowned antique collector and Art enthusiast, who shall display his remarkable collection of selected gramophone records of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s treasured songs. The organizers have also arranged a sale-cum-exhibition of volumes written on the life and literary oeuvre of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

