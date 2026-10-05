Assam: Joint inspection of accident-prone NH-27 stretches in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge on Saturday led a joint inspection of vulnerable and accident-prone stretches of National Highway-27 to assess road safety measures and identify locations requiring immediate intervention.

The inspection was conducted in coordination with the police and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Senior Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao, Ripunjay Kakati, Additional District Commissioner and NHAI officials accompanied the District Commissioner.

The team inspected sharp bends, uneven road sections, hill slopes and other potentially hazardous stretches. The condition of the road, road signage, safety infrastructure and traffic-related hazards were also assessed.

Officials discussed the need for improved warning signs, traffic management and additional safety measures at vulnerable locations. Given the steep and winding terrain of Dima Hasao, the officials stressed the importance of coordination among the district administration, police and NHAI to prevent accidents.

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