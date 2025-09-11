Assam: Joint Secretary reviews Agricultural schemes at Amlighat

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Joint Secretary, Government of India, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, on Wednesday visited Amlighat Banana Farmer Producer Company under Jagiroad agriculture circle of Morigaon District Agriculture Department. He was accompanied by the Director of Agriculture, Government of Assam, P Uday Prabin. The duo reviewed the successful implementation of various schemes implemented by the government. In the presence of District Agriculture Officer Tapan Kumar Brahma, the officer took stock of the progress of schemes like MIDH, MOVCD-NER, and SMAM.

He also discussed various issues with the office bearers of Amlighat Banana Farmers Producers’ Company and inspected the air-conditioned rooms, chips manufacturing, and paddy procurement centres, etc.

