Assam: Jonak Cottonian 1984-86 extends financial support to flood-affected students

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SIVASAGAR: In a remarkable gesture of humanity and social responsibility, Jonak Cottonian 1984-86, a registered NGO, provided one-time financial assistance to 104 flood-affected and economically disadvantaged students of Sibsagar University on Friday.

The financial assistance programme was organised at the JPCM Lecture Hall of Sibsagar University in the presence of several distinguished academicians and prominent members of the organisation, including the Vice-Chancellor of Sibsagar University, Professor Mahadev Patgiri.

Delivering the welcome address, Professor Patgiri highlighted the background and humanitarian objectives of Jonak Cottonian 1984-86. Expressing deep concern over the suffering caused by the recent floods, he spoke about the hardships faced by the affected students and their families and appreciated the organisation's timely initiative.

The organisation directly transferred the financial assistance to the bank accounts of all 104 beneficiary students. Besides, 12 flood-affected families were selected for one-time financial assistance, four of whom were present at the programme.

Pratul Kumar Choudhury, President of the NGO; Dipanjali Gogoi Medhi, Secretary; Niloy Das; and Dr Sangita Borthakur delivered speeches and encouraged the students to face the challenges of life with courage and determination.

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