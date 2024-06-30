Assam News

Assam: Jorhat Tennis Club Celebrates Zila Divas with Junior Tennis Competition and Felicitates National Star Parikshit Somani

In a vibrant celebration of Jorhat Zila Divas, the Jorhat Tennis Club organized a tennis competition exclusively for its junior players.
GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Jorhat Zila Divas, Jorhat Tennis Club celebrated the occasion by organising a Tennis competition for all the junior players of the club.

Prior to the start of the competition, Jorhat Tennis Club felicitated Sri Parikshit Somani, a noted National and International Tennis player, who had started his tennis career from a tender age at Jorhat Tennis Club. Jorhat Tennis Club also awarded him a reward of Rs. 50,000 in the presence of Sri Raktim Saikia, Dr. Animesh Baruah, Sri Isanjyoti Bordoloi and other senior members of the club, the players and their parents.

