Assam: Jorhat Tennis Club Celebrates Zila Divas with Junior Tennis Competition and Felicitates National Star Parikshit Somani

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Jorhat Zila Divas, Jorhat Tennis Club celebrated the occasion by organising a Tennis competition for all the junior players of the club.
Prior to the start of the competition, Jorhat Tennis Club felicitated Sri Parikshit Somani, a noted National and International Tennis player, who had started his tennis career from a tender age at Jorhat Tennis Club. Jorhat Tennis Club also awarded him a reward of Rs. 50,000 in the presence of Sri Raktim Saikia, Dr. Animesh Baruah, Sri Isanjyoti Bordoloi and other senior members of the club, the players and their parents.
ALSO WATCH: