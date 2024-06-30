Manipur: Security Forces Seize Arms and Ammunition in Manipur

IMPHAL: In a series of search operations and area domination exercises. Security forces in Manipur seized a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in fringe and vulnerable areas. These include hill and valley districts. The Manipur Police Control Room reported this. The operations took place on Saturday. They led to the recovery of various weapons and explosive materials in the Kongba Maru Hill Range in Imphal East district.
Among the seized items were one improvised gun known locally as Pompi, also one single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) gun, one muzzle-loaded rifle, and a .22 pistol with magazine recovered items along with three country-made pistols with three magazines. There was one locally made single barrel, and a blank cartridge was recovered. Other items included two mini flare single cartridges (red), six tube launchers were seized, two arming rings were among the items. They found one high-explosive grenade without a detonator. Also, one 2-inch mortar shell was found. One old bombshell was among the recovered items. Additionally, one walkie-talkie (BAOFENG) along with a charger was also seized.
In response to ongoing tensions, district authorities established 'Jiribam Reconciliation Forum' on Friday. This committee, initiated by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jiribam includes members from neutral communities such as Bengali Hindu, also Bengali Muslim, Bishnupriya, Meetei Pangal and Rongmei. The forum aims to act as a mediator and support the District Administration in managing the current situation.
The Manipur Police Control Room assured that the situation in state remains under control. Essential items are being transported with strict security measures in place along National Highways 37 and 2. On Saturday alone, the movement of 230 and 333 vehicles along these highways was facilitated. Security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches. This ensures the safe passage of vehicles.
Additionally, 128 checkpoints have been installed across various districts in Manipur, both in hills and valleys to enhance security. As part of these measures police detained 66 individuals in connection with various violations in different districts of the state.
The combined efforts of security forces. Local authorities reflect ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in Manipur amid complex and volatile situation.
ALSO WATCH: