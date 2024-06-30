Manipur: Security Forces Seize Arms and Ammunition in Manipur

Among the seized items were one improvised gun known locally as Pompi, also one single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) gun, one muzzle-loaded rifle, and a .22 pistol with magazine recovered items along with three country-made pistols with three magazines. There was one locally made single barrel, and a blank cartridge was recovered. Other items included two mini flare single cartridges (red), six tube launchers were seized, two arming rings were among the items. They found one high-explosive grenade without a detonator. Also, one 2-inch mortar shell was found. One old bombshell was among the recovered items. Additionally, one walkie-talkie (BAOFENG) along with a charger was also seized.