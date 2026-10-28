Assam: Journalist stages sit-in in Sivasagar, raises demands on public issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Demanding justice in connection with the mysterious death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and the strictest punishment for those responsible, social activist and senior journalist Pranjal Rajguru staged a one-hour sit-in protest and lit candles at Dolmukh Chariali in the historic town of Sivasagar on Monday evening.

During the protest, Rajguru also raised several issues concerning the rights, security, and welfare of the people of Assam and the Northeast.

He called for an end to the alleged long-standing discrimination, exploitation, atrocities, killings, and sexual violence against workers, labourers, students, and other people from the Northeast in different parts of the country. He also demanded the implementation of the report prepared by the Justice S Bezbaruah Committee on the protection of people from the Northeast. Among his other demands were the protection of the identity and existence of Assam's indigenous communities, and strict measures against acts of disrespect towards Bihu, a symbol of Assamese cultural heritage and pride, as well as attacks on Bihu troupes.

Rajguru further called for adequate relief and rehabilitation for people affected by floods in Upper Assam, effective measures to control rising prices, and steps to address unemployment. He also demanded better employment opportunities for educated indigenous youths of Assam working or seeking work outside the state.

In addition, he urged the authorities to take effective measures to ease tensions and instability in the country's internal and border areas.

The protest concluded after Sivasagar town police Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma and senior journalists Ratu Kumar Das, Himanshu Neog, Pranjal Pujari, and Mustaqur Rahman offered fruit juice to Rajguru, bringing his sit-in demonstration to an end.

Also Read: Gurupada Bhowmick – A tribute