Sribhumi Bihu Troupe Clash: No Communal Angle Found So Far

Guwahati: The clash involving a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi district appears to have been triggered by excessive alcohol consumption and has no apparent communal or linguistic angle, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Leena Doley said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Doley said the investigation suggested that an exchange of words between people who had consumed alcohol escalated into a physical altercation.

“Till now, we have not found any evidence of a communal angle, and I urge people not to view the incident through a communal lens,” she said.

According to the SSP, preliminary findings indicated that the altercation began when one person made a remark and another allegedly assaulted someone, leading to the situation escalating.

She added that the incident might have occurred after people consumed alcohol and were in a celebratory mood. Doley urged the public not to portray the incident as a communal clash or a confrontation between linguistic communities, emphasising that the investigation had not established any such motive.

Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged assault on the Bihu performers to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of now, 17 people had been arrested in connection with the case.