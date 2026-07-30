Assam: Journalists lead relief effort with medical camp for flood victims in Santak

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A medical camp was organised for flood-affected residents of Santak, one of the worst-hit areas devastated by the recent catastrophic Dikhow river floods.

The camp was arranged under the initiative of senior Nazira-based journalist and President of the Greater Sivasagar Press Club, Shiva Gogoi, along with Syed Khairul Hassan, President of the Freelance Journalists Association, Nazira. The medical services were provided by young physician Dr Syed Maruf.

The medical camps were conducted across three locations-Santak Bormishing Gaon, Bogdai Gaon, and Garmur-where nearly a hundred people received treatment. Essential medicines were also distributed among the affected residents.

Also Read: ABITA Zone II conducts large-scale flood relief, medical camps across three Assam districts