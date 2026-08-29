Assam: Journalists Protest in Golaghat Over Alleged Assault on Reporter

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Journalists in Golaghat took to the streets on Friday demanding justice over an alleged incident of assault and misbehaviour involving a journalist and forest department officials.

A massive protest was staged in front of the Golaghat District Commissioner’s office with the participation and support of more than 35 organisations, including journalists’ bodies and various ethnic and community organisations.

The incident dates back to August 20, when Devashish Saha, Assistant Secretary of the Golaghat District Journalists’ Association and a journalist with a private electronic news channel, allegedly faced misbehaviour and intimidation from a team of Forest Department officials led by Deputy Ranger Ankur Mahanta and Forester Prakash Das.

According to the allegations, the officials allegedly attempted to damage Saha’s camera and tried to assault him after locking the main entrance and preventing him from leaving. Parts of the incident were reportedly captured on the journalist’s camera.

Following the incident, both the Forest Department and the Forest Minister had announced departmental inquiries. However, with no visible action being taken against the officials so far, the journalist community and several organisations expressed strong resentment.

Despite the police barricade, journalists, representatives of various organisations, and members of the public gathered in front of the office and held a large protest meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several organisations, including the Golaghat District Journalists’ Association, Media Forum, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, All Golaghat District Students’ Union, ATASU, TYPA, AJYCP, Chutia Students’ Union, AATSA, Bir Lachit Sena, and several other journalists’ and community organisations.

At the conclusion of the protest, a memorandum was submitted to the district administration.

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