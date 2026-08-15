Golaghat Launches District-Wide Anti-Drug Drive as 90% of Addicts Found HIV-Positive

CORRESPONDENTS

BOKAKHAT/Golaghat: Golaghat district ranks second in the state in terms of the widespread prevalence of drugs, which are posing a serious threat to society and ruining the lives of the younger generation. This alarming information has caused deep concern among people from all sections of society.

With a call to eradicate the menace of drugs from society and under the slogan ‘Our Resolve, a Drug-Free Society,’ the West Golaghat Branch of Xahitya Xabha has launched an anti-drug campaign across Golaghat district in collaboration with the Golaghat district administration, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), and the voluntary organisation Social Empowerment and Welfare Society of Kindness (SEWAK).

As part of the campaign, a large-scale anti-drug awareness workshop was organised on Friday at Birangana Sati Sadhani State University, in collaboration with the university.

The workshop was formally inaugurated by Golaghat District Commissioner Biswajit Phukan. Addressing the inaugural session, DC Phukan highly appreciated the initiative and assured that the district administration would extend all possible cooperation to the campaign.

Speaking as a resource person, Golaghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mintu Sandikai elaborated on various aspects of the dangers of drug abuse, related legal issues, and the role of the public in combating the menace. He stated that, according to information cited at the workshop, 90 per cent of drug-addicted people in Golaghat district are HIV-positive.

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