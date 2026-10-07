Assam Journalists’ Union Appeals for Welfare Measures in Meeting with Chief Minister

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BONGAIGAON: A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Journalists’ Union (APJU), led by General Secretary Abdul Sobahan Ali and Adviser Kunja Mohan Roy, met Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Bongaigaon Police Convention Centre on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum seeking welfare measures for rural journalists.

The APJU urged the government to regulate unregistered news pages and portals, include APJU in the Press Accreditation Committee, and introduce a subsidised employment scheme for unemployed journalists. It also sought financial assistance, life and accident insurance, joint health insurance for families, an increase in journalist pension beneficiaries to 40 and the pension to Rs 20,000 per month, with priority for genuine mofussil journalists.

The organisation further demanded special accommodation facilities for accredited journalists in circuit houses, government guest houses, and Assam Bhawans, government land and housing for journalists without property, and toll-free travel through state toll gates.

CM Dr Sarma assured the delegation that the demands would be considered.

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