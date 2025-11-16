Assam: JVSS School hosts unique ‘Bazar’ on Children’s Day in Nazira

OUR CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Joviel Valley Senior Secondary (JVSS) School of Nazira’s organized a unique ‘Bazar’(market) on Children’s Day, November 14. The event, held within the school premises, featured stalls selling vegetables, food items, plants, household goods, and craft products, all managed by the students.

The ‘Bazar’ was inaugurated by Dr. Anna Gogoi, assistant professor of Gargaon College, after a candle-lighting ceremony paying tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru and Zubin Garg. The event was attended by school teachers, including Kishan Bhowmick and Firdoushi Khatun, as well as local reporter Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta. Students showcased their talents through songs, dances, drama, poetry recitation, and fashion shows, entertaining the audience. The event aimed to provide students with hands-on experience in buying and selling, embodying the spirit of “our field, our market.”

The school’s initiative has been appreciated by the community, who praise the authorities for taking a unique approach to celebrating Children’s Day.

