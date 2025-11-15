Children’s Day celebrated with colourful cultural events at Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Nabaprabhat Children’s Home at Ketekibari, Tezpur, came alive with music, dance, and joyful celebrations as the young residents marked Children’s Day with a colourful cultural programme.

The event began with the Vice-President of the Management Committee, Pankaj Barua, leading the proceedings. The children paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru by lighting lamps and offering floral tributes before his portrait.

The atmosphere soon turned festive as the residents presented a series of musical performances, singing some of Zubeen Garg’s popular numbers such as ‘Jodi Jibonor Rongbure Lukabhaaku Khele,’ ‘Dhire Dhire,’ ‘Aushir Jon Mor,’ and ‘Mayabini,’ filling the premises with youthful energy.

The programme was attended by faculty members and students of Tezpur University, US-based Assamese philanthropist Krishanu Kaushik, noted social worker and President of Assam Repertory Dr Pradip Lahkar, Management Committee President Pulak Kumar Deka, Director Trishnamoni Laskar Saikia, and representatives from various organizations.

In the presence of the guests, both resident and day-care children performed graceful dances to timeless songs by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, including ‘Axomi Aai Rupohi,’ as well as Zubeen Garg’s ‘Batorre Seshote.’

