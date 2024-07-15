Assam: Jyoti and Rabha Sangeet workshop concludes successfully in Bongaigaon

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: In view of exploring the latent talents of the youths as well as establishing Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Kalaguru Bishnuprasaf Rava’s song in a corrective way, Barpara Nabajeuti Club, a socio-cultural organization of Bongaigaon, organized a four-day workshop on Jyotiprasad and Bishnuprasad’s song under the banner “Jyoti-Bishnur Abha” from July 11 to July 14 at Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya premises. Speaking to the press, Parimal Singha and Pankaj Sarma, President and Secretary of Nabajeuti Club, respectively, said that Ranjan Bhattacharjee was present here as the chief instructor of the workshop and Simashree Sarma and Mamoni Devi as co-instructors, wherein more than sixty (60) participants had participated.

“In the inaugural ceremony held on July 11, several dignitaries graced the dias, including Subodh Das, Chairman, Bongaigaon Municipality; Sailen Sarkar, Vice Chairman, Bongaigaon Municipality; Prasanti Bhattacharjee, Executive Officer, Bongaigaon Municipality; Haliram Das, an eminent culture activist; Gagan Sarma, Principal, Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya, etc. Sankar Sarkar, chief convenor of the programme , briefed me about the motto and intent of the programme,” he stated.

“The programme received a significant positive response from the public of Bongaigaon. In the closing ceremony held on July 14, Subodh Chandra Das, chairman of Bongaigaon municipality, expressed his gratitude to the members of the Nabajeuti Club for conducting such an important program. He said that such a programme is very useful to build up a cultural environment in society. Among the other notable persons present in the closing ceremony were Diptimoyee Choudhury, an eminent social worker and wife of Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MP Barpeta constituency; Manjula Baruah, a veteran woman sportsperson and social worker; and Anjumoni Patgiri, Ward Commissioner, Ward No. 20,” Singha and Sarma stated.

