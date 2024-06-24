Assam: Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s birth anniversary observed in Lakhimpur district

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Birth Anniversary Celebration Committee, Lakhimpur District organized various programmes at Panindra Vidyalaya on Sunday to commemorate the cultural and literary icon's birth anniversary. Notably, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was born on June 17, 1903 at Tamulbari Tea Estate, Dibrugarh district. Anupam Chutia Joint Secretary Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agrawal Birth Anniversary Celebration Committee, Lakhimpur district informed the audience about Rupkonwar's life and career as parts of the programme. A drawing competition and various cultural events were held among the students in three categories. Moreover, a commemorative meeting was also held in the context.

