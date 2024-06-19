Assam: Rup Konwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Remembered on his Birth Anniversary

MORIGAON: The Sarkari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV), Morigaon recently celebrated the birth anniversary of Rup Konwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala with a variety of cultural events at the cultural facility of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Zila Namghar in Morigaon.

The programme titled “Jyoti Alok Sandhanere Rabhar Abhare Haou Aami Jyotisman" was organized by Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV), Morigaon. The event was initiated by the members of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV), Morigaon feliciting the invited guests in the programme. The former State General Secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha (SSS) Babul Bora then spoke about Rup Konwar's life at length in the programme.

Thereafter, Angshuman Dutta, the District Cultural Officer (DCO) of Morigaon inaugurated the programme by delivering a valuable speech in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the DCO said, “Rup Konwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's dedication towards the upliftment of Assamese culture is remarkable.”

The president of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV) Morigaon, Gyan Mohan Deka also welcomed the guests and students in the programme. The principal of Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya (SSV) Morigaon Prasanna Kr. Medhi, Guru Tapash Bordoloi and Utpala Hukai along with Mantu Kr.Nath, Ramajit Bordoloi, Ajoy Deoraja, Binaram Deori, Bhabananda Mahanta, Basanta Raj Kumar Guswami, Jitu Deka, Sonamoni Deka, Tapan Sarai took part in the programme.

The programme saw the performance of a group song by the guardians of the students of SSV, Morigaon directed by Prasanna Kr. Medhi. Thereafter students of SSV performed multiple songs and dances paying tribute to the Rup Konwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha during the event.

Rup Konwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala was born on 17 June 1903 and passed away on 17 January 1951. He was a noted Indian playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and film-maker who worked for the development of the cultural sector of the state of Assam.