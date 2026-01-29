Assam Kachari Jatiya Parishad (AKJP) to extend open support to IBPP to protect Kachari community 

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Assam Kachari Jatiya Parishad (AKJP) has decided to extend open support to the Indigenous Bhumiputra People’s Party (IBPP) for the protection of Kachari identity with the objective of ensuring complete protection and security of the ethnic identity of the indigenous Kachari community and other tribal groups of Assam-along with land rights, language, art and culture and social, economic, educational and political rights.

In a statement issued by the president of the AKJP Dina Basumatary stated that the organization would soon be formally dissolved; following which hundreds of tgousand members from various districts of Assam would join the IBPP. He informed that the Parishad had active district committees in Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Nagaon and Karbi Anglong, among others. He also said that the Kachari population residing in these districts has been facing prolonged neglect in the fields of education, employment and socio-political representation. As a result, the very existence of the community has been pushed towards a grave crisis.

Highlighting the long-standing demands of the organization, Basumatary said that since 2013, the Assam Kachari Jatiya Parishad has been consistently demanding the formation of a separate Kachari Autonomous Council to address these pressing issues. However, despite repeated appeals, no permanent or effective solution has been provided by the government so far.

The AKJP also expressed concern over the formation of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council outside the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), alleging that the move threatens the distinct ethnic identity of the Kachari community by clubbing it together with other groups.

In this context, the Parishad reiterated that the formation of a separate Kachari Autonomous Council was essential for the protection of the Kachari language, culture and historical rights. The AKJP President further alleged that the present BJP-led Assam government had continuously ignored this long-pending and legitimate demand and therefore, the organization has decided to repose its faith in the Indigenous Bhoomiputra People’s Party, expressing confidence that if IBPP forms the government in Dispur, it will ensure justice, rightful entitlements and inclusive development for all indigenous communities of Assam. He also stated that lakhs of families associated with the Assam Kachari Jatiya Parishad are fully prepared to extend mental, physical and organizational support to this political and social movement.

