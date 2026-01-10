Assam: Sonowal Kachari bodies protest against delay in SKAC polls

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Various organizations of the Sonowal Kachari community on Friday staged a sit-in demonstration at Chowkidinghee in Dibrugarh protesting the delay in holding Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) election. The protesters raised the slogan ‘No election, no BJP.’ The agitation assumed particular significance as it took place in the home district of former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The protest is being spearheaded jointly by the All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union (AASKSU), Sonowal Kachari Youth Council (SKYC), and people from the Sonowal Kachari community.

The leaders of the organizations alleged that the State Government had failed to fulfil its commitments regarding the conduct of the autonomous council election.

“As per official notifications, election to the autonomous council was scheduled to be held in 2024. However, the process was deferred to February 2025 and, despite repeated assurances, the election has not been conducted till date,” said a protester.

They further pointed out that on November 10, 2025, the Election Commission of India had published the draft electoral roll for the council and fixed a deadline for objections. Subsequently, on November 28, the Additional Chief Secretary of the state’s Plains Tribal Welfare Department notified the delimitation of 32 constituencies of the council. Despite these formal steps, the election was not held, raising what the agitators described as ‘serious doubts and unanswered questions.’

Expressing strong resentment, the protesters warned that if the SKAC election was not conducted by January 2026, they would not allow the BJP to campaign in the Sonowal Kachari–dominated areas for the 2026 Assembly election.

“The agitation would be intensified if the government continues to delay the democratic process. We demand that the election be held as soon as possible,” said a protester.

The protesters reiterated that timely elections to the autonomous council were a constitutional and democratic right of the Sonowal Kachari community and demanded immediate action from the state Government to restore trust and transparency.

